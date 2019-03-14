YG Entertainment ends Seungri's contract

SEOUL • Management agency YG Entertainment, which said it had not been consulted by BigBang singer Seungri over his showbiz retirement, has ended his contract.

According to lifestyle portal allkpop, a statement yesterday from YG said: "We would like to bow our heads in apology for causing severe worry for many due to the numerous controversies and allegations, which began with the violence case at a club where Seungri participated as an adviser."

A client at Burning Sun club said in January that he was assaulted by staff after he tried to help a woman who was being sexually assaulted.

Seungri, who was interviewed by the police for more than eight hours over issues including drug use at the club, has been booked for providing sexual favours.

YG said after he announced his showbiz exit on Monday that it has accepted his request to terminate his contract. The firm, a big player in South Korea's entertainment industry, added it was at fault too.

"As an artist management company, we admit our failure to manage our artist with stricter care. YG recognises a need for a mass revision of (its) internal constitution and we promise to work with all employees to make this happen."

YG, whose share price has taken a beating in the wake of Seungri's scandal, was accused by some netizens of trying to destroy incriminating evidence linked to the singer.

But its chief executive said the disposal of documents was a routine move. To show it had nothing to hide, he told the disposal company to store the documents in a warehouse.