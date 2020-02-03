Yen's film gets online streaming release

SHANGHAI • Donnie Yen movie Enter The Fat Dragon was originally targeted for a Feb 14 roll-out in Chinese cinemas.

But the movie - which made $864,622 at the Singapore box office during a four-day Chinese New Year run-got an online streaming release last Saturday instead, on the Tencent Video and iQiyi platforms, in view of the Wuhan virus outbreak in China.

Cinemas there have closed to support efforts to contain the spread of the epidemic.

Directed by Wong Jing, Enter The Fat Dragon features Yen as an unlikely crime-buster since the character he portrays is overweight.

Wong hopes the decision to go for an online release will give viewers a lift amid the crisis. "We are in an unusual time. We want to provide some relief and reduce the stress to those who are at home," he said.

Pundits expect the Chinese box office to suffer more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in lost income during the crucial Chinese New Year screening window, with shuttered cinemas also leading to films such as The Rescue, starring Eddie Peng, and thriller Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan, also delaying their launch dates.

Another highly touted movie, Lost In Russia, starring Xu Zheng, has also taken the online-streaming route.