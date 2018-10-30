Yanxi Palace stars coming to Singapore

Story Of Yanxi Palace has ended its broadcast, but fans can let their obsession with the palace drama live on as two stars from the series are due to make appearances in Singapore in December.

Chinese actress Qin Lan, who played the elegant Empress Fucha in the show, and Malaysia-born Singapore actor Lawrence Wong, who played the imperial guard Hai Lan Cha, will be appearing at the inaugural StarHub Night Of Stars, an event that is said to celebrate the best in Asian entertainment.

The location is not confirmed, but it will be held on Dec 22. Tickets for entry are not for sale either, but are up for grabs through contests and other activities (for more information, go to www.starhub.com/night-of-stars).

Besides Qin and Wong, other stars who will be making appearances at the event include Taiwanese heart-throbs Jasper Liu and Derek Chang, as well as veteran Taiwanese actress Chen Mei-feng, who is known as Taiwan's "most beautiful auntie".

More names of celebrities attending the event will be released in the weeks to come.