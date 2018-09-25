Yanxi Palace actor represents Montblanc in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA • Luxury Swiss watchmaker Montblanc has recently named Lawrence Wong as its first "Friend Of The Brand" in Malaysia.

According to Mr Matthieu Dupont, president of Montblanc South East Asia, the actor has the attributes of a man of style and substance with an infectious spirit driven by fortitude and professionalism.

"Lawrence is without a doubt an ideal personality for Montblanc, recognising his consistent association with the maison since 2014, translating and reflecting the brand values to create genuine emotional connection with the target audiences," he said.

Born in Malaysia, Wong, 30, has proven his versatility with a wealth of experience in diverse roles as an actor back home in Malaysia, as well as in Singapore and Thailand.

In 2016, Wong decided to further challenge himself by venturing into the China market. His relentless pursuit to create new heights served him well in subsequent appearances, both on television and in film.

Wong, who in the past was in Singapore productions such as 118, a popular 255-episode local drama, has a supporting role in Story Of Yanxi Palace as a military general.

Filmed last year in China, Story Of Yanxi Palace is one of the most anticipated Chinese dramas broadcasting in over 80 countries worldwide.

Aside from that, he will be appearing as the lead in two upcoming Chinese drama series, Love And Passion and One Boat, One World.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK