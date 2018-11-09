Yammie Lam's sister may want simple funeral

HONG KONG • The sister of Yammie Lam (above), who died last Saturday, reportedly wants a simple funeral.

While funeral details have not been firmed up yet, fans can pay their respects today at St Anne's Church, which is set to hold a memorial service for the former TVB actress.

She was baptised in the church in 2013.

TVB is also paying tribute by airing two of her standout 1980s TV serials - Looking Back In Anger and The Mamasan - this weekend.

After the 55-year-old's decomposed body was found in her flat in Stanley, the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild said it was not going to abandon one of its own, if her family members could not be contacted. Actor Louis Koo, president of the guild, said members were willing to bear the funeral costs.

But Lam's sister was spotted at the mortuary on Monday to identify the body.

The authorities do not suspect foul play since the body had no apparent wounds. No note was found in the flat - where Lam had lived alone - and there were no signs of looting.

The South China Morning Post cited a source as saying that even though initial investigations showed that Lam had fallen in the bathroom, the authorities would still conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, fans are upset that some people are trying to milk the misfortune, launching crowdfunding drives to ostensibly help the family. Her fan club has set up a WeChat group to provide updates about developments.

Lam, who co-starred with Stephen Chow in the movie A Chinese Odyssey (1995), bowed out of the industry after a car crash in 1998 hobbled her with injuries.