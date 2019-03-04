WWE superstars returning to Singapore on June 27

Pro-wrestling fans rejoice as WWE returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 27.

WWE superstars tentatively scheduled include fan favourites Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and more. A superstar shake-up expected in April could see wrestlers swapping brands from WWE's flagship show Raw to Smackdown Live and vice versa.

The last time WWE hit Singapore shores was two years ago.

Tickets, priced between $48 and $498 (ringside), go on sale on Friday, March 15. Ringside tickets include a limited-edition WWE Singapore mini title.

Tickets will be available at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box Office, all SingPost outlets, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office, Scotts Square Concierge Desk, online at www.sportshubtix.sg and by calling Sports Hub Tix Hotline on 3158-7888.



“WWE fans can look forward to experiencing an action-packed night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories,” said Mr Chris Marsh, vice-president and general manager of WWE Asia Pacific. “We are excited to return to Singapore where fans can see all their favorite WWE Superstars live in an electrifying atmosphere.”