Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun collaborate on song to pay tribute to frontline staff

SINGAPORE - Two of Singapore's best-known singers - JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun - have joined hands to write a song encouraging people who have been affected by the Wuhan coronavirus.

Titled Stay With You, the 3½-minute song is sung by Lin and features a guitar and cello accompaniment. The lyrics include: "The coldest day will pass/I'll stay with you/Waiting for the sunrise." It is mostly in Mandarin, with the music composed by Lin and lyrics written by Sun.

A video accompanying the song, featuring images of frontline workers, lit candles and fireworks over Marina Bay, was uploaded onto the two stars' Instagram accounts on Tuesday (Jan 28). The video ended with the message: "There is no imprisoned city, only a love that does not leave."

Lin's post was captioned: "No matter the challenge, love will always prevail."

Sun also shared in her post that Lin contacted her a few days ago, wanting to write a song to pay tribute to all the frontline staff working during the outbreak.

In the post, she wrote: "Stay With You is from our hearts. Thank you for all the hard work."

This is not the first time Lin has tried to lift the spirits of listeners through music. In the wake of the 2008 Sichuan Earthquake in China, he wrote the melody of the song Love And Hope to comfort those who had been affected by the disaster.