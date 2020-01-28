Andy Lau cancels HK concerts, Leon Lai postpones Macau shows

HONG KONG • Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has cancelled all his 12 concerts in the city in view of the Wuhan virus.

The My Love Andy Lau World Tour Hong Kong 2020 was scheduled to start on Feb 15 and end on Feb 28.

Lau wrote in Chinese on his official website on Sunday: "Dear friends and families... I had hoped that the My Love concerts could go on as scheduled, to fulfil my promise to everyone.

"But because of the virus and in view of ensuring the health and safety of the audiences, I've decided to cancel the Hong Kong concerts."

He added: "Sorry about this. I wish that everyone will remain healthy. And that we get through this difficulty together."

The organiser said it will announce refund arrangements on the concert's official website and social media platforms shortly.

It is also uncertain if Lau will go ahead with his concerts in China's Wuhan city, which are scheduled to be held from April 17 to 19.

His agency is in talks with the organiser.

Meanwhile, fellow Hong Kong Heavenly King Leon Lai has postponed his two shows in Macau, reported Hong Kong's Apple Daily.

His Leon Metro Live 2.0 concerts were originally slated for Friday and Saturday at Studio City Event Centre.

The organisers announced on Weibo on Sunday that "in order to ensure public health safety", the gigs will be pushed back. No new dates were given.

The notice on the venue website states: "The health and safety of our guests and colleagues is our top priority. We remain in close contact with the local authorities and are following their guidelines on stringent preventive measures to be adopted in response to the new type of coronavirus."

Veteran singer Alan Tam's agency also announced on Sunday that The Wynners have postponed their concert in Macau on Saturday.

Tam is part of the veteran Cantopop band that were formed in the 1970s.

Other shows in China which have been postponed include Taiwanese singer Steve Chou's concert in Chengdu on Feb 14; Malaysian singer Fish Leong's concerts in Shanghai on Feb 14 and 15; Taiwanese singer Angela Chang's concert in Jiangmen, Guangdong province, on Feb 14; Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai's concerts in Shanghai on Feb 21 and 22 and Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom's concert in Suzhou on March 7.