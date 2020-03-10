Wu Chun gets flak after posting an old photo

TAIPEI • When Wu Chun, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, posted an old photo on Weibo last Friday, he probably did not expect a torrent of negative comments and even allegations.

The Bruneian singer-actor based in Taiwan had posted a photo of him and then girlfriend Lin Liying taken 24 years ago, when they were about 16.

He disclosed in the post that he did not hold a wedding dinner when they got married and that he made it up to her last year.

Wu, 40, and Lin, 39, had earlier gone on Chinese variety show Before Wedding, in which they showed their wedding certificate, which stated that they were married in 2004.

When Wu was with Fahrenheit, he did not disclose that he was married and did so only in 2013 after the band was no longer active. He said then that he had tied the knot in 2009.

But now, his wedding certificate shows that he got married five years earlier in 2004, leading some fans to feel that they have been lied to all these years.

To make matters worse, some netizens alleged that Wu had forced his wife to go for caesarean operations so that their children can share the same birthday as them.

Their daughter Neinei, who was born on Oct 10, 2010, has the same birthday as Wu, while their son Max, born on Oct 11, 2013, shares the same birthday as Lin.

Wu's management agency denied the allegations on Weibo last Saturday.

On Sunday, Wu thanked fans on Weibo and apologised for making headlines when the public should focus on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

He hoped that fans can continue to support and encourage his wife, who has been supporting him during his years in the entertainment industry.