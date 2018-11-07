World Wide Web inventor: Make the Web safe

While attendees revel in the buzz surrounding Europe's largest technology event, Web Summit (above) in Lisbon, British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee is focused on getting a bug out of the system.

The inventor of the World Wide Web in 1989 has called on governments, companies and citizens to come up with a "complete contract" to make the Internet safe and accessible for everyone.

"All kinds of things have gone wrong. We have fake news, we have problems with privacy, we have people being profiled and manipulated," he said in an opening address.