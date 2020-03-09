Woody Allen's memoir canned

NEW YORK • The publisher of filmmaker Woody Allen's forthcoming memoir said it had scrapped plans to release the book following criticism and a walkout by staff over a longstanding allegation that he had molested his daughter.

Hachette Book Group had previously announced it would debut Allen's book, Apropos Of Nothing, next month.

Allen, 84, has repeatedly denied the accusation that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

Last Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees in New York staged a mid-day walkout to protest against the company's decision to publish Allen's book.

In a statement last Friday, Hachette said it had "extensive" conversations with staff and others, and concluded that publishing the book "would not be feasible".

Dylan Farrow and her brother, journalist Ronan Farrow, had both criticised Hachette's plan to release their father's book.

Allen has denied the allegation by Dylan Farrow, which was also made by her mother, actress Mia Farrow, who appeared in Allen films and was his long-time partner.

Allen has not been charged. He is the winner of four Oscars, including Best Director for 1977's Annie Hall, which also won Best Picture.

REUTERS