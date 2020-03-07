Woody Allen book spurs protest by publishing staff

NEW YORK • Staff at the company behind American film director Woody Allen's upcoming memoir walked out in solidarity with journalist Ronan Farrow, who severed ties with the publisher earlier this week.

The employees criticised New York-based Hachette Book Group on social media on Thursday, spurred by allegations that Allen sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow's sister, decades ago.

An employee at Hachette who took part in the walkout estimated that more than 100 protesters eventually gathered in Rockefeller Plaza, outside the publisher's New York offices.

Ronan Farrow criticised the publisher for a lack of fact-checking and said the book deal was concealed from him while he was working on Catch And Kill, his book about reporting the story on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Hachette's Grand Central Publishing is slated to launch the book, Apropos Of Nothing, on April 7. It is described as "a comprehensive account of Woody Allen's life, both personal and professional".

On Tuesday, Ronan Farrow said he could no longer work with Hachette "in good conscience".

"My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen," he said on Twitter.

Allen has repeatedly denied he abused Dylan Farrow.

In a statement, Hachette said it would be discussing the matter with its staff "at the earliest opportunity".

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES