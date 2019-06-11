Woodstock 50 loses New York site for anniversary music festival

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The troubled Woodstock 50 music festival on Monday (June 10) lost the site of a planned anniversary event in August, the latest setback for the weekend marking the famed 1969 "peace and music" festival.

The Aug 16-19 event was to have taken place at the Watkins Glen motor racing venue in upstate New York with a line-up including Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus.

On Monday, Watkins Glen said it had"terminated the site licence for Woodstock".

It did not explain why it decided to pull out.

Woodstock 50 is backed by a co-producer of the 1969 festival, which is regarded as one of the pivotal moments in music history.

The anniversary festival was thrown into chaos in April after the lead Japanese investors pulled out. It has been plagued with other problems, including obtaining permits and arranging security and sanitation.

Tickets for the festival, expected to attract about 60,000 people, have not gone on sale.

Woodstock 50 organisers said last month they had obtained new funding and expressed confidence that the show would go on.

Woodstock 50 announced in March that more than 80 musical acts, including 1969 festival veterans John Fogerty, Canned Heat and Santana, would take part.

The non-profit Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts, current owner of the field where the 1969 festival took place, has also scaled back plans for a three-day anniversary event.

It said in February it will instead host separate concerts by Ringo Starr, Santana and Doobie Brothers.