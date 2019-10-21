Wong's canned dramas to air in Malaysia

HONG KONG • Actress Jacqueline Wong did not return to Hong Kong to help promote Finding Her Voice after TVB surprised viewers by pulling the drama out of cold storage.

The 30-year-old had fled to the United States to avoid a public backlash after she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, husband of Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, in a taxi in April.

TVB reshot her scenes in Forensic Heroes IV, with Roxanne Tong taking over the role. The broadcaster has since softened its stand on Wong. But pundits said she is staying away from Hong Kong, uncertain over whether people have truly chosen to forget and forgive.

But she may be tempted to make a public comeback in Malaysia.

TVB is further testing the waters by releasing two of her canned dramas there. Reports say The Off-liners will air on cable TV channel Astro on Nov 18, while The Maid Alliance will screen from Dec 16.

Owen Cheung, the male lead for The Offliners who also sings the theme song, had expressed his hope during the Wong scandal that the show would not be abandoned.