Winter Sonata actress becomes a mum at 44

SEOUL • South Korean actress Choi Ji-woo gave birth to her first child last Saturday, according to her agency YG Entertainment. It said Choi, who turns 45 next month, gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Seoul. It did not give details such as the baby's weight and name.

Earlier this month, Choi, who shot to fame after starring in the romantic TV serial Winter Sonata (2002) with Bae Yong-joon, posted on her fan club website a handwritten letter and a photo of herself with a baby bump.

She said she had greater respect for all mothers since her pregnancy, especially as she became pregnant at an older age. She also hoped to be a role model for women who become mothers later in life.

Known for her roles in many TV series, including Stairway To Heaven (2003) and Temptation (2014), Choi surprised fans in 2018 when she announced her marriage to her boyfriend, who is nine years younger than her and the owner of an information technology firm.

Earlier this year, she did a cameo, playing herself meeting a North Korean fan in the popular series Crash Landing On You.

Choi is not the first South Korean actress to have a child after turning 40. Jewel In The Palace (2003) star Lee Young-ae gave birth to a pair of twins at 40 in 2011 and actress Ham So-won had a baby girl at 42 in 2018.