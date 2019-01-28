Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Clockwise from top left: Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Sandra Oh and Jason Bateman.
MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a movie: Black Panther

Best actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Best actress: Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)

TELEVISION

Outstanding ensemble, drama series: This Is Us

Outstanding ensemble, comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best actor, drama series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

 

Best actress, drama series: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Best actor, comedy series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Best actor, TV movie or mini-series: Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)

Best actress, TV movie or mini-series: Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)

