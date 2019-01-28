Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

MOVIES
Outstanding performance by a cast in a movie: Black Panther
Best actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Best actress: Glenn Close (The Wife)
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best supporting actress: Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place)
TELEVISION
Outstanding ensemble, drama series: This Is Us
Outstanding ensemble, comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best actor, drama series: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Best actress, drama series: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Best actor, comedy series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Best actor, TV movie or mini-series: Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace)
Best actress, TV movie or mini-series: Patricia Arquette (Escape At Dannemora)