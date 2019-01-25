Win tickets to Westlife Q&A session

Irish boyband Westlife are mounting their comeback and that includes stopping by Singapore for an exclusive Q&A session with their fans on Jan 31 at 6pm.

The location for the event has yet to be announced.

The quartet - comprising Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - returned with their first single in eight years, Hello My Love, earlier this month.

Former member Brian McFadden, who left the group in 2004 to pursue a solo career, is not part of the reunion.

The song, co-written by British pop star Ed Sheeran, is the lead single from the group's eleventh studio album, which will be released later this year.

According to a status update posted on the band's Facebook page, the group are expected to be in town from Tuesday to Feb 1.

Passes to the Q&A session, organised by Universal Music Singapore, can be won via lnk.to/westlifeinsg

The contest is open to Spotify Premium users who have to log in and stream the single, and Apple Music/iTunes users who have to purchase the single on iTunes and upload a screengrab of their purchase. It ends at noon on Jan 27.

Westlife's reunion, announced last October, coincided with the 20th anniversary of the group's formation.

The clean-cut boyband, who enjoyed peak success in the 2000s, are responsible for worldwide smash hits such as My Love, Swear It Again and If I Let You Go.

The group have also announced The Twenty Tour, which kicks off in May and will see them touring Europe.