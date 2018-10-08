Win tickets to Jason Mraz's gig

American folk-pop singer Jason Mraz is set to return to play his biggest show in Singapore to date, at the National Stadium on Oct 27.

The Straits Times, in partnership with concert promoters Unusual Entertainment, is giving away 25 pairs of top-tier tickets worth $222 each as part of the ST+ news with benefits loyalty programme to reward ST subscribers.

To win the tickets, subscribers have to download the SPH Rewards app and answer a simple question about Mraz's music (see contest details).

The contest ends on Oct 17 and winners will be notified by Oct 20.

The Good Vibes With Jason Mraz concert, his only Asian stop this year and part of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore tennis tournament, is expected to last two hours. He last performed in Singapore in 2014 at The Star Theatre.

The singer is riding high on the upbeat new single, Have It All, from Know., his recently released sixth album.

How to enter contest

1. Download the SPH Rewards app 2. Look for the concert ticket giveaway in the Rewards section 3. Save the deal to your e-wallet 4. Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer the question - Jason Mraz's new single Have It All was inspired by a blessing. What is the blessing? (Hint: It is the first line he sings in the song). 5. Include your name, e-mail, contact number and address in the form provided.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, the Grammy-winning singer said the song was inspired by a blessing he received from a monk while he was travelling in Myanmar.

And like his previous hits, which include The Remedy (I Won't Worry) (2002), I'm Yours (2008) and I Won't Give Up (2012), the rest of the songs in Know. are also all about love and positivity.

These include Better With You, inspired by his 2015 marriage to former coffee-shop owner Christina Carano, as well as More Than Friends, a duet featuring fellow American pop singer Meghan Trainor.

"I love happy, hippy songs," the singer, known for his philanthropic efforts through The Jason Mraz Foundation, said during the interview.