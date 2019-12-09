Williams equals Presley's record for most British No. 1 albums by solo artist

LONDON • Christmas joy has come early for Robbie Williams.

Last Friday, he equalled Elvis Presley's record for the most British No. 1 albums by a solo artist, with his new collection of festive songs.

The Christmas Present was the British pop star's 13th chart-topping solo album. Williams also scored four No. 1 albums with his old pop band Take That.

"It's an incredible achievement and means more to me than any of the other albums that I've ever had," said the 45-year-old.

"I used to celebrate with cocaine and strippers. These days... can I have a kebab, please?"

Presley, the king of rock and roll who died in 1977, first topped the British album chart in 1956 and last did so in 2016.

Williams outsold albums from Rod Stewart, 74, and Coldplay to take Friday's top spot.

Cliff Richard And The Shadows entered the chart at No. 11 with The Best Of Rock 'N' Roll Pioneers.

It is the 79-year-old singer's 65th top 40 album.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE