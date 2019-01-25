Will movie about India's Joan of Arc do well at box office?

MUMBAI (AFP) - The last anti-colonial epic - the Pirates Of The Caribbean- style Thugs Of Hindostan - sank at the Indian box office in November, despite starring big names such as Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, another Brit-bashing offering from Bollywood has hit cinemas, a patriotic epic heavy on martial arts and about a warrior queen dubbed India's Joan of Arc.

The Hindi-language Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has got off to a fiery start, with its star Kangana Ranaut threatening to "destroy" protesters who said the film alluded to an affair with a British officer.

Rani Laxmibai was a leading figure in a failed 1857 uprising against Britain's East India Company, which led London to impose direct control.

Killed in the Battle of Gwalior in June 1858 that ended the rebellion, she has lived on as an independence icon and is usually depicted brandishing a sword while leading her troops to war on a horse.

The film debuted over India's Republic Day weekend, one of two annual holidays that celebrate independence.

Industry watchers expect audiences to flock to a flick that will be full of nationalistic fervour, featuring elaborate costumes and grand battle scenes.

Indian media reports said fanatical groups belonging to India's Rajput caste had held protests against what they believed would be a scene alluding to a relationship between Laxmibai and a British officer.