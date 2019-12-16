Why Harvey Weinstein's settlement may go ahead

NEW YORK • Critics have their knives out for a proposed US$47 million (S$64 million) settlement of most of the civil suits filed against Harvey Weinstein and his defunct production company by women accusing him of sexual assault or other forms of misconduct.

The settlement includes US$25 million for the accusers, most of whom will get about US$500,000 each, though a few will get more.

Nobody is happy.

The head of victim-rights group Time's Up called the deal "a symptom of a problematic, broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors".

But while it is easy to understand why people are angry and bewildered, here are some hard facts.

Except in movies, civil suits hardly ever go to trial. An estimated 97 per cent or more are settled, dropped or dismissed.

A well-regarded 2008 study found that the majority of civil plaintiffs, who reject a proposed settlement, wound up worse off by going to trial - either because the jury awarded damages of less than the settlement amount or because the jury ruled for the defendant.

Experienced trial lawyers understand the risks of turning down a settlement.

Good lawyers make sure their clients understand them, too.

Some of Weinstein's accusers are refusing to participate - among the holdouts is actress Ashley Judd, who is suing him for defamation - but one can expect that nearly all the plaintiffs will throw in the towel and for the same reason.

They think the proposed settlement is the best they are likely to get and they prefer not to press on and risk getting less, or nothing.

Here, the risk of getting nothing may be particularly high. Plaintiffs who opt in must waive further legal claims against Weinstein, the Weinstein Company, or its board of directors.

Those who opt out will henceforth be proceeding against a bankrupt company and a likely soon-to-be-bankrupt Weinstein.

In other words, the plaintiffs who continue to litigate are unlikely to collect very much.

Part of the challenge for those who opt out is that the insurance companies will have abandoned the field.

The point of the settlement is to make clear the limits of the insurers' obligations to Weinstein and the company.

For better or worse, an insurance company has no duty to those the insured has harmed.

Anger about the US$12 million going to pay lawyers for both Weinstein and the directors is understandable but misguided.

Typical "directors and officers" policies will pay the insured's legal fees up to the policy limit, with exclusions for certain transgressions.

The lawyers' fees appear to be a settlement of a dispute over how much of the litigation cost the insurers will cover.

The US$12 million set aside for this purpose would not otherwise be going to compensate Weinstein's victims.

As to the fact that Weinstein admits no wrongdoing, that, alas, is necessary to the settlement, if only because any statement of fault on his part would be admissible, should criminal or other civil litigation arise out of the settled incidents.

There was talk last year of a much larger fund for Weinstein's victims - perhaps as much as US$90 million. But that proposal was to be funded by a sale of the Weinstein Company to investors.

When that deal collapsed, so did the fund.

Where does that leave Weinstein's accusers? Probably in a space of unimaginable pain.

Most will take the settlement, understanding that this is probably the best they can get.

Public justice, however, will have to await the outcome of Weinstein's forthcoming trial on criminal charges - a trial that could prove to be the first of several.

The Twitterverse is full of worry that the rich and famous never go to prison, at least for sexual assault.

But comedian Bill Cosby is serving a three-to 10-year sentence for that very crime, and just recently his appeal was rejected.

