Whose star will shine brightest after?

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU, 48

Plays: Jaime Lannister

The actor broke out in his native Denmark with the thriller Nightwatch (1994) and has amassed a body of work on screen (Norwegian action thriller Headhunters, 2011; fantasy action Gods Of Egypt, 2016) and stage (Macbeth).

He seems likely to be a bigger star in Europe than on the international stage.

Post-Game career: 3 stars

ALFIE ALLEN, 32

Plays: Theon Greyjoy

Before Game Of Thrones, he was best known for being the titular Alfie in the 2006 song by his older pop star sister Lily Allen.

Since then, the English actor has worked steadily in film and television, though none of the roles has had anything like the impact of the much-tortured Theon, heir to the Lord of the Iron Islands.

Post-Game career: 2 stars

LENA HEADEY, 45

Plays: Cersei Lannister

Every show needs an uber-villain and the English actress is so good at being bad as evil queen Cersei.

She has shown her range and diversity in film, television and video games. Some of her best-known movies includes thriller The Purge (2013) and period fantasy 300: Rise Of An Empire (2014).

Post-Game career: 3 stars

MAISIE WILLIAMS, 21

Plays: Arya Stark

The English actress told The Straits Times: "We've been completely spoiled on this show, so now I feel like I'm quite picky."

Unfortunately, what she has picked thus far does not seem to have made much of an impact. British mystery drama film The Falling (2014) got her noticed, but it under-performed at the box office..

Post-Game career: 2.5 stars

PETER DINKLAGE, 49

Plays: Tyrion Lannister

Pre-Game Of Thrones, the American actor was best known for critically acclaimed comedy-drama The Station Agent (2003).

As the (sometimes drunken) voice of reason Tyrion, he won three Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His list of extensive credits extend to theatre and voicing video games.

Post-Game career: 3.5 stars

JASON MOMOA, 39

Played: Khal Drogo

His career is all wet - in the best possible way. The American actor has gone from television series Baywatch Hawaii (1999 to 2001) to headlining the superhero flick Aquaman (2018), which grossed US$1.15 billion (S$1.56 billion) worldwide.

A sequel is slated for 2022, but before that, Momoa could well be reprising the role in other DC Comics titles.

Post-Game career: 5 stars

SOPHIE TURNER, 23

Plays: Sansa Stark

Landing the role of Jean Grey/ Phoenix in the X-Men films was a good move and her profile is set to rise higher with the release of Dark Phoenix, which she headlines, in June. It is the bright spot on a resume that has included several straight to video-on-demand titles, such as action comedy Barely Lethal (2015) and thriller Josie (2018).

Post-Game career: 4 stars

KIT HARINGTON, 32

Plays: Jon Snow

The Game Of Thrones heart-throb has a mixed record when it comes to films. Sword-and-sandal flick Pompeii (2014) has a rating of 27 per cent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but war drama Testament Of Youth (2014) was well-received.

His biggest box-office successes would probably be the animated How To Train Your Dragon films (2014 and 2019), for which he voices a former dragon hunter.

The English actor has also done stage work, including a recent West End production of the play True West.

Post-Game career: 3 stars

EMILIA CLARKE, 32

Plays: Daenerys Targaryen

The English actress proved she could carry a romantic drama with Me Before You (2016), which made US$208 million worldwide, and showed her range in science-fiction action flick Terminator Genisys (2015). Next up is romantic comedy Last Christmas, which features the music of the late George Michael.

Post-Game: 4.5 stars

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE, 40

Plays: Brienne of Tarth

The 1.91m-tall English actress has been a towering presence on Game Of Thrones as the warrior Brienne of Tarth and she continues to make her presence felt, including as a stormtrooper captain in Star Wars films The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

As a model, she is an unforgettable presence on the catwalk, including at Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi's show (above) at New York Fashion Week in February.

Post-Game career: 3.5 stars