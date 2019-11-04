Who's the nyonya? HK actress Linda Chung catches eye wearing kebaya in Malacca event

Singaporean TV viewers still have fond memories of 2008 drama The Little Nyonya.

Starring big names like Jeanette Aw, Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh, the show about an extended Peranakan family was shot in Malacca among other locations.

The town in Malaysia is well-known for food and buildings that are linked to the Peranakan culture.

Over the weekend, Hong Kong actress Linda Chung, 35, also tapped the culture to make her appearance at a promotional event in Malacca more memorable.

On her Facebook account, she wrote about her experience: "Back in my TVB working days, I had many opportunities to go to Malaysia. I've formed an amazing, strong relationship with my fans.

"Although I don't come back as often anymore, this is a day to remember.

"I have chosen with the help of our Bioessence team to wear their traditional kebaya.

"I feel even more intimate, more close to everyone here. Thank you for treating me like a friend, a family member, accepting and supporting me during different stages of my life."

The former TVB sweetheart, who has two children with her doctor-husband, has said in previous interviews that family is now most important in her life.

But she will not close the door completely to work opportunities.

Saying that she wants to leave a more permanent mark and make every occasion count, she said: "I will do my best in each job and the next step will come naturally."

And wearing a kebaya has now won over more people.