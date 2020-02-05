Who is winning the streaming wars? Data firms offer clues

NEW YORK • For those obsessed with who is winning the video streaming wars, one metric matters: subscriber growth.

But Netflix and now Walt Disney - with its launch of Disney+ in November last year - typically release that figure quarterly, leaving outsiders to guess at subscriber growth in any way they can.

A cottage industry of companies has sprung up to fill that vacuum.

Firms such as Apptopia, Sensor Tower and App Annie, born years ago to track how many people download mobile apps, are now playing a bigger role in the streaming war that will kick into high gear later this year when AT&T's WarnerMedia and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal launch new services.

These firms sell mobile download data derived by applying algorithmic magic to publicly available data and data from other apps.

The process is proprietary, they say, and opaque to outsiders.

The resulting figures - which are approximations of mobile downloads, not the new subscribers the companies disclose - do not exactly correlate with subscriber growth, but are still influential.

Third-party data is widely reported in the press, including in Reuters stories. Bloomberg offers Apptopia's mobile data to its clients.

The data is also cited in research from Wall Street firms such as Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Wells Fargo - sometimes as a worthwhile indication of performance and other times dismissively.

The data moves markets: On Nov 26 last year, shortly after Apptopia released data indicating Disney+ was averaging nearly a million new subscribers a day - a report that was covered widely in the press - Disney shares rose 2.3 per cent to US$153.43, a record high.

To survey how often these firms get it right, Reuters reviewed eight quarters of data from Netflix and the same amount of data from two of the third-party app measurement firms.

It found that Sensor Tower's past eight quarters of Netflix mobile download data had directionally, if not precisely, mirrored Netflix's global paid membership growth. Apptopia download data mirrored it directionally in all but two quarters.

Even so, the data is controversial. Critics say these firms do a poor job of tracking how many people drop a streaming service and should therefore not be viewed as a proxy for growth.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson says: "If we had based our conclusions on app download data, we'd be very incorrect about what Netflix is doing and everything in any given quarter."

He says his firm had used Apptopia and Sensor Tower in the past, but no longer does so.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment. Disney and App Annie also declined to comment.

Executives from Sensor Tower and Apptopia stress that the data reflect trends, not precise growth.

Mr Adam Blacker, a vicepresident at Apptopia, says: "The reason people like and trust the mobile data is that mobile gets the most screen time - it's indicative of how people are living their lives... What we're doing is nailing the trends and the percentage swings."

Recent quarters of Netflix mobile download data from Apptopia and Sensor Tower, while directionally mostly correct, have also been off in notable ways.

Apptopia recorded negative download growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters last year - compared with the 22 per cent and 20 per cent global paid membership growth the company reported respectively.

In the third quarter of last year, Apptopia reported single-digit growth, compared with an increase of 21 per cent reported by Netflix.

"We're not going to be right 100 per cent of the time," says Mr Blacker about those quarters. "We're not going to tell you to trade on download data."

Sensor Tower reported single-digit global mobile app install growth for Netflix in the second and fourth quarters of last year, compared with growth of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, reported by Netflix.

Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson says: "We're only looking at mobile. We only capture that first-time install - it could be someone downloading on their phone; could be someone who's been a Netflix subscriber for a while but never put it on their phone. That and the fact our figures are estimates (mean) it will never be one to one."

Despite that limitation, the data may become more ubiquitous as new streaming services launch.

Says Mr Nathanson: "I think everyone's looking for an edge on subscribers... These stocks trade on subscribers."

