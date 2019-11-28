Who is that Juventus 'player' given jersey number 20? Rihanna

Rihanna has scored in another arena - football.

Italian club Juventus gave the chart-topping singer a jersey sporting the number 20 and RiRi - her nickname.

The superstar, 31, who is also in fashion's champions league with her Fenty Beauty line, posted photos of her turning up in Turin on Tuesday (Nov 26) to watch Juventus take on Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match.

The Italian team, which is making efforts to boot up a more stylish image, tapped Rihanna's presence to score points with fashionistas by posting photos too.

Rihanna's love match with football is not a one-off.

Back in 2014, she regularly tweeted about the World Cup tournament which was then held in Brazil.