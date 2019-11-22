Who got Andy Lau hot and bothered on set?

HONG KONG • You do not want to waste Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau's time on a movie set.

China Press reported that the busy actor got into an altercation with Chinese actor Xiao Yang on the set of Sheep Without A Shepherd.

Apparently, Lau, 58, was not happy that Xiao was taking too long to have his make-up done to the latter's satisfaction.

Production crew reportedly had to step in to break up the confrontation between the duo.

Lau honed his skills working in Hong Kong where the work pace is hectic.

Xiao has since gone online to quell the rumours of a rift with the Heavenly King.

Noting that Lau is an icon in the film industry, he said he is "extremely grateful to have an opportunity to be in the same production as he is".

He rubbished speculation that he had behaved "as a diva in front of a superstar".

The producers of the movie also issued a statement to deny any dispute. It is not known if Lau is taking a cameo role as a just-released trailer does not list his name.