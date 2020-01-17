Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. in Rock Hall of Fame

NEW YORK • Pop icon Whitney Houston and rapper The Notorious B.I.G. are among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the institution announced on Wednesday. The late legends are joined by synth-pop act Depeche Mode and industrial experimental group Nine Inch Nails, along with 1970s rockers The Doobie Brothers and English glam rock band T-Rex.

The 2020 class is marked by legendary artists who died young. The Notorious B.I.G. - widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time - was inducted in his first year of eligibility, which comes 25 years after the release of an act's first commercial recording.

The artist, colloquially known as Biggie, was murdered in 1997 in Los Angeles at age 24 - in a shooting that some speculated was part of a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers.

Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, died at 48 in 2012 after a public struggle with drugs.

The induction of Houston and Biggie mark a continuation of the institution's broadening acceptance of genres into its ranks.

Recent classes have included rapper Tupac Shakur, rock band Radiohead and singer Janet Jackson.

The organisation has faced criticism over the years, however, for its lack of diversity and limited recognition of women. During last year's gala, Jackson brought up the issue in her acceptance speech, saying, "2020 - please induct more women".

But just three women were among the shortlist of potentials this year: Houston, who made the cut, along with Pat Benatar and Rufus, featuring Chaka Khan.

Also honoured were rock journalist Jon Landau and entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, who were selected for the Rock Hall's Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Landau may be best known for his clairvoyant review of a 1974 Boston-area concert by a then struggling Bruce Springsteen that said: "I saw rock 'n' roll's future and its name is Bruce Springsteen."

He became Springsteen's co-producer for the next 18 years.

Azoff has been a concert promoter, record label owner and music publisher and his namesake company manages rock bands and other entertainment figures.

The new class of inductees will be celebrated with the annual star-powered ceremony set for May 2 in the Hall of Fame's home city of Cleveland, Ohio.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS