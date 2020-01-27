White-hot looks, strapless gowns and crazy nails at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez shut down the Grammys red carpet with her now legendary barely-there Versace green dress, open to her navel, that sent the internet into a full meltdown. How can anyone beat that?

Well, the music industry's brightest stars certainly gave it a go, strutting their stuff on Sunday (Jan 26) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

White was a big trend, along with strapless gowns - and super-long glittering nails.

Here are some takeaways from the red carpet on Grammys night:

White-hot

Breakout star Lizzo arrived early and ready for her close-up - and with reason. So far, she has three Grammys.

The 31-year-old singer and flautist stunned in a strapless white Versace corset gown with Swarovski crystals sewn in by hand, according to the Italian fashion house.

Her hair was slicked back in old Hollywood waves and she was dripping in diamonds, right down to her fingernails.

She opened the night with a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, and then a stirring medley of her hits.

One of her main rivals, country-rap sensation Lil Nas X, was a vision in white at the pre-gala award ceremony as he won his first-ever Grammy for best music video for his viral smash hit, Old Town Road.

Gwen Stefani - who will perform with real-life partner Blake Shelton - rocked in a strapless, shell-encrusted off-white Dolce and Gabbana mini-dress with thigh-high boots.



(From left) Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. PHOTOS: AFP



Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, accompanying her nominee husband Nick Jonas, went for the shock factor with a JLo-esque down-to-there neckline on her caftan-like dress with silver accents and lots of fringe.

High style



Ariana Grande. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Pop princess Ariana Grande arrived in an absolute cloud of a ruffled blue-grey tulle ball gown from designer Giambattista Valli and elbow-length gloves, her signature ponytail bobbing atop her head.

Strapless was a big trend on Sunday, and she joined the bandwagon.

Baroque pop singer Lana Del Rey looked elegant in a sparkling silver gown with a keyhole neckline and lots of dangling crystals.

Bright colours



Lil Nas X. PHOTO: REUTERS



Sometimes, it is all about making a splashy statement with some bright colour.

Lil Nas X ditched the white outfit from earlier for a hot pink Versace cowboy outfit complete with a studded cropped jacket and pants, a harness over a mesh shirt and the requisite hat.

Not to be outdone, Billie Eilish - who won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her studio debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - was in head-to-toe custom black and lime green Gucci, and sneakers.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes went for a three-piece Louis Vuitton suit in a hue best described as cabernet.

Nail game



Rosalia. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



On Sunday, the music A-listers were all about the fingernails - the longer, the better.

Lizzo's tips were literally dripping with diamonds, or something diamond-like, anyway.

As her tune Good As Hell goes, "Head toss, check my nails, baby how you feelin'?" Eilish went for wild green nails that matched her custom Gucci threads.

And Spanish singer Rosalia - a winner for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album - said her dagger-like silver nails were "something special" she did for the night.