Whistle-blower sued, mother threatened

SEOUL • The current K-pop scandal has forced four artists to quit show business, and life has not been easy either for the man who tipped off the authorities.

Speaking on a Korean news show, Mr Kim Sang-kyo said his mother had been threatened.

Back in January, he revealed that he was assaulted by staff at the Burning Sun club that is linked to BigBang singer Seungri.

The resulting probe by the authorities soon opened a big can of worms and ensnared more artists, who allegedly filmed women in sex acts and paid bribes to policemen to cover up drink-driving incidents.

There was also talk of tax evasion and embezzlement of money.

Four artists - Seungri, Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon and Junhyung - have left the industry. Jung has been arrested and the police have booked several artists for offences.

According to portal soompi, Mr Kim said: "It's been really tough. There are so many problems, and not enough time to take care of them all.

"Burning Sun sued me, and I heard that they went to my mother and threatened her.

"She told me that people who looked like gangsters came to her saying that her son did something wrong, so we needed to settle.

"When my mother told me about this, I had such a heavy heart."