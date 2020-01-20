When Bieber had to give way to Swift

LOS ANGELES • Taylor Swift's requests carry a lot of weight, at least in a Hollywood gym called Dogpound.

According to celebrity portal TMZ, the facility's management asked all other customers to vacate the place because the superstar had booked the whole facility for a session with her trainer.

They did not reveal the name of the VIP client.

But one of the customers who was sweating it out - before the announcement to leave was made - was another superstar - Justin Bieber.

Members of his group were not happy that they had to give way and said they would stay put until Bieber, 25, had finished his workout.

Fortunately, there was no further drama as Bieber managed to wrap up his exercise routines before Swift and her minders turned up.

But Swift, 30, does not always get what she wants.

She could not prevent the sale of the master recordings of her first six albums to Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

She posted that Braun refused to let her perform her old hits at the American Music Awards last November when she was honoured with the Artist of the Decade accolade.

That row was later settled.