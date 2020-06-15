When All This Is Over Podcast: Ep 1

Ep 1: When All This Is Over

16:53 mins

Synopsis: From an unusual circuit breaker theft to a tongue-in-cheek e-mail about time, listen to poetry and prose about the Covid-19 pandemic by local writers O Thiam Chin, Christine Chia, Marc Nair, Clara Chow and Stephanie Chan.

This is part of the 30 Days Of Art series, supported by the National Arts Council, to inspire and uplift listeners as the country emerges from the Covid-19 circuit breaker.

For more local digital arts offerings, visit a-list.sg to appreciate #SGCultureAnywhere.

Works read by: Yeo Sam Jo, Olivia Ho, Marc Nair and Stephanie Chan

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

0:31 - Cave Time by O Thiam Chin

5:02 - Our Gardens, Our Homes by Christine Chia

8:38 - Copper by Marc Nair

10:09 - Extra Time™ by Clara Chow

14:21 - i tried to imagine the future but all i could think about was the texture of skin by Stephanie Chan

Discover The Straits Times Podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

ST website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg