LOS ANGELES • The Rise Of Skywalker dominated movie theatres over the weekend in North America but diminishing box office returns, scathing reviews and a plot that wrapped up the space saga's major story arcs all beg the question - what next for Star Wars?

The movie's opening weekend take is notably less than that of the last two major Star Wars instalments, The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

A fear of franchise fatigue has already led Disney boss Bob Iger to signal a slowdown in releases, admitting his previous plan to produce a new Star Wars movie each year was "a little too much, too fast".

Nonetheless, he was bullish about future Star Wars films at last week's world premiere of Skywalker, saying "this is just the beginning" with potentially "endless" more stories on the way.

"But as I've said for a long time about movie making, it's really important not to make a film until it's ready. And don't release it until it's really finished and you feel great about it."

Currently, no Star Wars movies appear on Disney's release slate until December 2022, to be followed by further untitled movies in 2024 and 2026.

Who will oversee the project is less clear. Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had been due to head up the next trilogy starting in 2022 but dropped out after signing a massive Netflix deal.

If there is an undoubted bright spot on the horizon for Star Wars, it is the recently launched Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The franchise's first live-action TV show has proven to be a hit, not least due to the viral popularity of the impossibly cute Baby Yoda, known in the show as The Child.

A second season is in the works.

As Disney increasingly focuses on its own streaming platform - a direct rival to Netflix, Amazon and Apple, with more competitors on the way next year - it plans further high-profile Star Wars shows.

Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for one series, while the stars of hit 2016 spin-off Rogue One will also have their own prequel show.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE