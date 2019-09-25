What frightens Hotel Del Luna actor Yeo Jin-goo

SINGAPORE - The popularity of K-drama Hotel Del Luna has been a surprise to its male lead, South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo.

The dashing 22-year-old, who met fans and attended a media conference at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore on Monday (Sept 23) to promote the show, said he was "really happy" to learn about it.

The 16-episode television series has dominated viewership rating charts in Singapore and Malaysia. Its final episode, aired in South Korea on Sept 1, had a nation-wide rating of 12 per cent, which is high for cable TV. This episode will air on Oct 2 on tvN (StarHub Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518). The show is also available on Viu.

Yeo credited the show's popularity to its interesting plot, which spans more than 1,300 years, and the fact that every character comes with his or her own storyline and background.

"I think (these two factors make) the drama really appealing to a lot of fans."

The fantasy romance drama revolves around a mysterious, rusty-looking hotel that only serves dead souls.

The actorfelt "very intrigued" by this setting.

"I thought it would be very interesting for a lot of viewers too. Of course, I never expected this kind of overwhelming response from fans all across Asia.

"But as I found out that the show is being well-loved, it really made me enjoy filming on set even more for this drama."

In the show, Yeo plays Chan-sung, a clever but weak-minded hotel manager who, in trailers, appears terrified by the ghosts.

He said of his role: "A lot of people like to describe Chan-sung as weak, but I would say he is very human."

Towards the drama's end, the actor said that his character becomes "very cool".

"Chan-sung is a very mature character. You don't see a huge transformation in his character during the drama. But I think he is a character that I can learn a lot of things from."

Is he afraid of ghosts in real life?

"Not exactly," he replied. "But I get frightened by things that appear suddenly, like bugs. That really scares me, even a tiny bug that comes out of nowhere."

As for his co-star, popular South Korean singer IU, who plays the beautiful but cold hotel owner, Yeo said: "She is a very admirable actress, whom I really respect."

He added: "I thought (our) chemistry was very good and she has this very bright, cheerful energy that brightens up the whole set."

Acting in a production that deals with themes of life and death has made him think about the important things in life.

"I think I should live with a lot more good faith, and I should be kinder, more diligent and hardworking, so this life is not wasted."

The actormade his debutas a boy with a sick mother in the South Korean melodrama Sad Movie (2005), and has played a variety of roles, such as a shy, secretive teenager in the action film Hwayi: A Monster Boy (2013).

He said: "Every role brings me different meaning, inspiration and emotions. Every time I take on a different role, it feels very new and refreshing and I think that is what has kept me going for the last 14 years."

Currently a theatre major at Chung-Ang Universityin South Korea, he said: "I try to attend all the classes as much as I can. Unfortunately, sometimes I may not be able to make it because of my filming schedule.

"I will speak with the professors to reschedule or I may even have to take the entire semester off. But I try as much as I can to diligently attend all the classes as a university student."

Hotel Del Luna airs at 9.45pm every Tuesday and Wednesday on tvN (StarHub Channel 824 and Singtel TV Channel 518) and is also available on Viu.