What celebs have been up to

From working out to binge-watching television shows to spending quality time with family, local celebrities have been keeping busy at home during the circuit breaker.

XU BIN

For actor Xu Bin, the circuit breaker has been a good break after a period of working for months at a stretch.

The 31-year-old, who is married with a son who will turn two in July, had worked on upcoming Mediacorp drama A Quest To Heal for six months. He was slated to start a new project last month, which has since been delayed.

He says: "The pandemic is of course very upsetting, but on the bright side, I'm glad to have time with my wife and son."

It has not been easy keeping his active son entertained indoors, though.

He says: "We have to constantly find new activities to do, like puzzles, drawing and playing with our dog. I'll hold him by the window and show him no one is at the playground, so it's no fun for us to go there.

"But he likes playing with me a lot because I have the most strength and stamina to run after him all day."

Being at home has also done wonders for his marriage to housewife Evelyn Wang, a Beijing Film Academy graduate.

Xu says: "We bake, make dumplings together. There are many activities we do together now and they have given us more chances to chat."

Entertainment-wise, he has been catching up on popular dramas, such as last year's hit Chinese period drama, Joy Of Life, starring Zhang Ruoyun, which is available on Hub Drama First (StarHub Channel 860) and StarHub Go Select.

Xu says: "I'm so impressed with him because he holds his own opposite great actors like Chen Daoming."

DIAH MASTURA

The social media influencer and mother of five childrenhas been busy even though her main job of promoting home-based businesses has been disrupted by circuit breaker measures.

The 39-year-old, whose husband is an engineer in an essential service industry who still goes out for work, has been occupied with home-based learning (HBL) for her eldest daughter, who is in Secondary 1, and twin girls, who are in Primary 6.

Ms Diah, a former teacher, admits that getting kids to focus at home is difficult, but says it is important to stick to a routine.

She says: "When they have HBL, they'll wake up, shower and get ready for classes. Now that we're fasting, they don't have lunch, so they do their prayers, rest a little and maybe explore and do some TikTok videos together.

"My older girls love TikTok, but I make sure they are not on their phones for more than an hour, and they have to give their phones to me when they're done. Then they go back to reading and revising, or online tuition classes."

For the circuit breaker period, Ms Diah bought new educational toys for her younger children - a three-year-old boy and a nine-month-old girl - and board games for her older girls. The items will also come in useful for the school holidays, which start on Tuesday.

"My husband plays board games with the girls, while I will watch a movie with them," she says.

The family has also been cooking a lot more. She says: "The older ones will help me prepare to break fast and clean up after. It's been an opportunity to bond with my kids."

ZHENG GEPING

Mediacorp's resident "hunkle" has not slacked off his fitness routine. He still works out twice a day

The 55-year-old actor and producer with a buff physique tells The Sunday Times: "In the morning, I do sit-ups and body-weight exercises for 15 to 30 minutes."

Zheng, who says he does close to 300 sit-ups daily, then goes about his day, which includes watching television shows and the news.

He recently binge-watched the latest season of Spanish crime series Money Heist on Netflix.

Zheng, who is also a producer, says: "It's so good. And it's good for research, too, to see how they film, the way they frame their shots - the details are very good. We can learn from them."

In the evening, he exercises again - skipping and boxing a punching bag.

He says: "For people who are new to working out from home, warm up before any routine to avoid injury. For a safe start, use only your body weight for exercises - like sit-ups, push-ups and squats."

He also recommends skipping for those who have a rope at home. "Wear sports shoes for good support," he adds.

"Listen to your body and know your limits, but don't give up too easily."

Zheng - who is married to actress Hong Huifang, with two children, Tay Ying and Calvert Tay - says the family members try their best to give one another space despite being under the same roof 24/7.

He says: "If one of us wants to be in a certain space for a time - like working at the dining table - we'll say so and the rest will know not to disturb."

DENISE KELLER

The TV presenter is keeping busy - and sane - with yoga, home-cooked meals and time away from screens and gadgets.

The 38-year-old returned from California with her husband Robert Gaxiola before the mandatory 14-day stay-home notice was imposed on all returning travellers on March 20.

Keller, a certified yoga instructor, says: "I was scheduled to teach yoga at a gym here after I came back, but (to be safe) I stayed home for two weeks of my own accord."

She still teaches yoga - up to six classes a day - via video conferencing. "I also run about 5km every alternate day from about 5am. There are not as many people out jogging at that time."

Keller, who runs content production company KellerMedia with her husband, is also planning a training curriculum for public and on-camera speaking and presenting.

Upon her return to Singapore, she admits to binge-watching TV shows and being glued to news programmes.

"I was a bit depressed. I have family in the United States and was worried about them. I was on the couch all day just watching the news and getting afraid, and then I watched Netflix shows to cheer up. Eventually, I realised that cycle had to stop.

"I already have so much screen time coming up with my curriculum, so I need a break from it."

Cooking is one way to peel herself away from the screen, though she says she has to watch that her diet remains healthy.

"I have a 70 per cent vegetarian diet and stay on legumes and beans for protein. I've been making a lot of dips as well. It's really enjoyable."