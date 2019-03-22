Westlife have August gig in Singapore

Irish boyband veterans Westlife will be back in Singapore for a concert at the National Stadium on Aug 10.

The show is part of the band's global 20th anniversary tour dubbed The Twenty Tour, which includes stops in other Asian cities such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Westlife visited Singapore in February to promote their first single in eight years, Hello My Love.

They last performed here at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011.

The band, which currently comprise Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, were formed in 1998 and released their self-titled debut the following year.

They have since sold more than 55 million records worldwide and currently hold the record for having the most singles debut at No. 1 in Britain, including songs such as Swear It Again and Flying Without Wings (both 1999).

Their last and tenth album, Gravity, was released in 2010.