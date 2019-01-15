West quits Coachella, Grande takes his place

NEW YORK • Kanye West staged a walkout from the Coachella music festival when organisers refused to play along with his request for a custom-built, giant dome for him to perform in.

The rapper had said that the main stage was just too small for him to express his creativity.

But the organisers pointed out that previous headliners Lady Gaga and Beyonce had not had any problems, despite their huge and elaborate sets.

According to Billboard magazine, West made the demand on Jan 1, just two days before Coachella was set to announce him as one of the headliners.

The event is set to be held over two weekends in April in the California desert.

Rebuffing West, the organisers instead reached out to Ariana Grande, who joins Australian rock band Tame Impala and rapper Childish Gambino as the three main acts in the money-making festival.

Indeed, the organisers have not suffered any backlash from West's exclusion, with the initial release of tickets all snapped up in just six hours.