Welsh band Feeder to perform in Singapore

Welsh rock band Feeder are set to perform at The Pavilion @ Far East Square on Sept 14.

Best known for songs such as Buck Rogers from their third album Echo Park (2001) and Just A Day from the compilation release Picture Of Perfect Youth (2001), the band are expected to release their 10th album, Tallulah, in August.

Formed in 1994, they released their debut EP Two Colours the following year. The current line-up comprises frontman Grant Nicholas and bassist Taka Hirose.

The band have six Top 10 albums in the British charts, including 2016's All Bright Electric, and won Best British Live Act (2001) and Best British Band (2003) at British music magazine Kerrang!'s annual awards shows.