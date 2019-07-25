Welcome return to form for Flaming Lips

Back in 2015, Wayne Coyne, frontman for American psychedelic/ space rock godfathers The Flaming Lips, came up with a travelling art installation.

True to his 36-year-old band's style, it was eccentric and outlandish, consisting of a giant, metallic head that visitors can enter and unwind in as the band's distinctive brand of experimental rock plays as a soundtrack.

The Oklahoma band have finally released the music accompanying the installation as their 15th album, King's Mouth: Music And Songs.

Even without the experience of walking into a giant head, the collection of 12 songs is a delightful, mind-bending trip.

Amid lush, orchestral instrumentation, the tunes are tied together with an offbeat storyline narrated by Mick Jones from British punk-rock icons The Clash.

It tells the tale of how the colossal head came to be - it belonged to a giant baby who grew up to be a king who died while protecting his subjects from an avalanche.

PSYCHEDELIC ROCK KING'S MOUTH: MUSIC AND SONGS The Flaming Lips Warner Bros/ Bella Union 4 stars

The people mourned but also preserved his head which, as the song Electric Fire reveals, contains the "Aurora Borealis, and the great thunderstorms from the south".

There is a pronounced sanguine quality to the tracks, a buoyant mood present in both the lyrics and melodies.

"Inside the king's mouth, they entered into the hope of a future," Jones narrates in Mouth Of The King, as vintage synthesizer swirls and warm acoustic guitars play out in the background.

How Can A Head is absolutely joyful, with Coyne stretching his vocal cords in a blissful tune that celebrates life ("How can a head hold so many things?/All our life, all our love, all the songs it sings").

Giant Baby is an alternative rock nursery rhyme, albeit one in which the titular character learns that while life is fun, big and full of joy, it is also sometimes sad.

The past few Flaming Lips releases, featuring collaborations with pop singer Miley Cyrus and reworkings of classics such as the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, were fun but felt gimmicky.

King's Mouth is a welcome return to form for one of alt-rock's most beloved elders.