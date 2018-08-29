'Weird Al' Yankovic gets Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES • Grammy-winning, song-parody specialist "Weird Al" Yankovic was honoured in Los Angeles on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yankovic, 58, who has scored hits over the past 30 years with parodies such as Like A Surgeon (Madonna's Like A Virgin) and Amish Paradise (Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise), joked about his star being vandalised like that of United States President Donald Trump.

"By the way, I am sorry I even have to say this. I don't want to even have to ask this, but please, please don't pickaxe my star, okay, guys?

"I mean, I know it's all the rage these days, but that's not cool," joked Yankovic, whose full name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic.

"Just please don't do that unless, at some point in the future, I do something unfathomably monstrous and evil, in which case, sure, fine, go ahead," added Yankovic, whose star ceremony was funded by his fans.

"I want to sincerely thank all of the generous fans who took out second mortgages on their homes and subsisted on nothing but ramen noodles for years and years just so I could be standing before you here today," said Yankovic.

Radio disc jockey Dr Demento and actor Thomas Lennon turned out to support Yankovic at the ceremony on Los Angeles' Hollywood Boulevard.

Yankovic scored his first No. 1 on the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart in 2014 with his parody album, Mandatory Fun, and won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Comedy Album for Poodle Hat, the first comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Other releases include 2006's gold-certified Straight Outta Lynwood, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

In an interview with People website two years ago, Yankovic said the late pop legend Prince was the only musician who has consistently said "no" to his parodies.

"I hadn't approached him in about 20 years because he always said no," he said. In addition to music, Yankovic has also written children's books.

REUTERS