Weinstein's lawyers attack Sopranos star over rape claim

NEW YORK • Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein launched their case with an attack on the credibility of Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, whose account of an alleged rape by him in the early 1990s was a bulwark of the prosecution.

The defence has not said whether Weinstein will take the stand, but after the prosecution rested its case on Thursday, his lawyers said they would call at least five witnesses.

The first is Mr Paul Feldsher, a former employee of Miramax, a production company Weinstein founded with his brother.

He is expected to testify that Sciorra told him she had "awkward sex" with Weinstein. She has denied saying that.

Prosecutors also have an e-mail in which Weinstein ordered a US$60,000 (S$83,000) payment to Mr Feldsher.

Weinstein's lawyers will also seek to call Warren Leight, director of The Night We Never Met, a Miramax film Sciorra had worked on before the alleged rape.

Although she testified that the alleged attack made her fall apart, Leight will testify that she was already "difficult" and showed up on the set drunk.

Weinstein is charged with rape and predatory sexual assault involving two women, former production assistant Miriam Haley and former actress Jessica Mann.

After the prosecution rested on Thursday, defence lawyer Donna Rotunno asked the judge to dismiss the charges, arguing the evidence is insufficient to support them.

Prosecutors won the right to call Sciorra to buttress their claim that Weinstein was a serial predator, while three other women besides Haley and Mann were allowed to testify that the producer had sexually assaulted them.

The judge denied the request and directed Weinstein's team to begin calling witnesses when court resumed after a lunch break.

BLOOMBERG