Wedding present for Priyanka Chopra: a raincoat for her dog

MUMBAI - Invited to Priyanka Chopra's wedding but do not know what to give the Bollywood superstar?

There is help - the actress, who is set to marry singer Nick Jonas over the Nov 30-Dec 2 weekend in Jodhpur in India, has come up with a list of what she would like to receive.

Telling People magazine that she is not fazed by the preparations, she said of the list: "These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home. I've always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones.

"I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick, and I like being a host."

She has tied up with Amazon to put up her wedding registry, with the streaming giant donating US$100,000 (S$137,000) to Unicef, an organisation "that I hold close to my heart".

While her list is a fairly down to earth selection of everyday items like luggage, cutlery, face masks and TV set, there are three that could take some time to track down - a raincoat for her dog called Diana, an old-fashioned record player to play vinyl releases and equipment to play table tennis.

But no one can give Chopra the luxury of time to make sure everything goes well on her big day.

Still busy with work, she has asked her mother to oversee the preparations in Jodhpur, where the lovebirds will tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace.