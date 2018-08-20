Wedding on the cards for Chopra and Jonas

LOS ANGELES • Priyanka Chopra attended her friend Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

She later wrote on Instagram: "You, my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty… Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good. Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy."

Now, actress Chopra will be following in Markle's footsteps.

Over the weekend, American singer Nick Jonas announced that the Indian superstar will be "Mrs Jonas" after the couple performed a traditional ceremony in Mumbai, reported Agence France-Presse.

Jonas, 25, posted a photo with Chopra, 36, on Instagram, captioning it: "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love."

She posted the same photo on her Instagram page, writing: "Taken... with all my heart and soul."

She was seen wearing a diamond ring that Jonas reportedly bought after shutting down a Tiffany store in New York last month.

Earlier, E! News reported that the couple would be attending a party hosted by her family in Mumbai.

His family had been invited too, sparking talk that an important announcement would be made.

The couple recently got engaged after dating for at least two months.

"It's a tradition for them to meet before the wedding and Priyanka's family insisted on hosting the Jonas family in their country," the source said.

"Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family's values, and definitely an Indian wedding."

Jonas had already met her family when the duo were in Mumbai recently to attend an engagement party hosted by Mr Akash Ambani, son of India's richest man, business magnate Mukesh Ambani.