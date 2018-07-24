Wedding bells for Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan?

HONG KONG • Are TVB stars Kevin Cheng, 48, and Grace Chan, 27, getting married after dating for three years?

Hong Kong's Apple Daily reported that they will be holding a wedding in Bali, Indonesia, next month because Chan is pregnant, but the couple denied the rumours on Sunday.

The daily said news of the wedding came out of the blue because of Chan's pregnancy and that the couple have not made the news public because she is less than three months pregnant.

The report said the couple will hold a small-scale wedding at a seaside hotel in Bali next month and will invite around 10 good friends. They will then hold another wedding in Canada, where Chan grew up.

Apple Daily said there are already signs of Chan's pregnancy. She was absent from a TVB major event on Sunday and has withdrawn from a TVB serial being shot in China this month.

Cheng, who was due to promote his new movie, L Storm, with co-stars Louis Koo and Julian Cheung next month, has also asked for long leave.

When approached by Apple Daily, Cheng said: "Thank you everyone for your concern. Both of us have plans to get married at this stage. As for the pregnancy, it is meaningless speculation.

"We understand everyone's concern for our marriage date, but... we hope everyone can give us some space and will inform everyone when we get married."

He added that he is working in China and has lined up a series of jobs next month, including promotional gigs in China and Hong Kong.

Chan told Ming Pao Daily News that she was absent from TVB's Big Big Channel performance on Sunday due to work.

Cheng and Chan met while filming the TVB drama Blue Veins in 2015.

Chan was Miss Hong Kong 2013 and Miss Chinese International 2014. She made her acting debut in the 2014 drama, Overachievers.

Cheng was a singer who turned to acting and eventually saw his star rise with hit series such as the lighthearted romantic drama Under The Canopy Of Love (2006) and the legal drama Ghetto Justice (2011).