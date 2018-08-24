Wedding bells for Ariana Grande?

NEW YORK • Is American pop star Ariana Grande getting married next year? She seemed to say so on television show Good Morning America (GMA) on Wednesday.

Grande, 25, was engaged to actor and comedian Pete Davidson, 24, in June after the pair dated for less than two months.

When asked by GMA host Michael Strahan how she knew Davidson was "the one" for her, she replied: "It's just like a feeling."

She admitted that her answer was "so cheesy" , but added that she just felt that Davidson is her soulmate. She said "he just ticks every box and just gets better every day and I'm very grateful for him".

She has even written a song titled Pete Davidson in her latest album, Sweetener, as she said she "didn't know what to call it".

She said she "made it just to send to him" and that it was "a nice little sentiment... like a love letter".

She even joked that "we're so annoying... it must be the worst".

When Strahan asked her when she and Davidson are getting married, she said they would be taking their time to plan it.

"My friends and I, my mum and everybody have been brainstorming and... sharing ideas and stuff," she said. "It's really fun."

She added: "I work so much. I've never... spent this much time or energy planning something personal... I might cry. I'm just so excited."

She added that "it's not soon soon. It's going to be, like, next year".

Grande also said during the GMA interview that she initially did not think she was going to perform again after the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert in May last year, but she tried to "not let... hate or violence or any kind of darkness of that magnitude win in this scenario".

She returned to perform in the One Love Manchester concert less than two weeks later.

Grande started out on kids' television channel Nickelodeon and is now one of the world's most popular music stars.

A social-media star, she is the third most-followed person on Instagram after singer-actress Selena Gomez and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.