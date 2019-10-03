Weathering With You is Singapore's highest-grossing anime film

SINGAPORE - Weathering With You has become Singapore's highest-grossing anime film in Singapore.

As of Oct 1, the romantic drama about a young man who meets a woman with magical weather-changing powers has earned $1.037 million at the local box office since it was released on 24 screens on Sept 12.

Writer-director Makoto Shinkai broke the record set with his previous film, the romantic drama Your Name, which earned $850,000 here in 2016.

Encore Films, which in co-distributing the film in Singapore with Golden Village, said in a statement that Weathering With You is also the all-time box-office record holder for an anime film in Malaysia and Brunei.

The film is Japan's highest-grossing film this year so far and is the country's entry to the 2020 Academy Awards in the category of Best International Feature Film, formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.

It is still showing at Golden Village and Cathay cinemas and at independent cinemas EagleWings Cinematics and The Projector.