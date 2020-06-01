Water brand drops singer-songwriter Wang Leehom as ambassador in favour of younger Greg Hsu

Chinese mineral water brand Wahaha announced Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu (left) as their new spokesperson after ending a 20 year working relationship with singer-songwriter Wang Leehom.
Chinese mineral water brand Wahaha announced Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu (left) as their new spokesperson after ending a 20 year working relationship with singer-songwriter Wang Leehom.PHOTOS: WEIBO, WANGLEEHOM/INSTAGRAM
Published
8 min ago
chelseakiew@sph.com.sg

BEIJING - On Weibo yesterday (May 31), Chinese mineral water brand, Wahaha, announced their new spokesperson, 29-year-old Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu.

Hsu replaces Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, who had been the face of the brand since 1998.

Last year, Wang, 43 then, had his contract with the brand cancelled due to his age, ending a 20-year working relationship.

Kelly Zong, daughter of company founder Zong Qinghou, said: "He's old and aesthetically speaking, tired."

She added that a younger ambassador was necessary to appeal to a younger market, according to Oriental Daily.

While Netizens praised the new campaign images of Hsu, some still miss Wang, believing that he is more suitable as a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Wang said that he grew up with the brand, and would continue to support it in the future.

 
Topics: 

Branded Content