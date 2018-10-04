Was Lindsay Lohan slapped?

LOS ANGELES • Did Lindsay Lohan get a slap on her face?

That seemed to have happened, based on a video the actress posted online, in which she accused a homeless couple of trafficking their children.

According to gossip portal TMZ, the video, which surfaced on the actress' Instagram account, was recorded in Moscow.

The encounter with the couple, whom she believed to be Syrian refugees, appears to start off cordially.

Lohan, 32, says: "Tell me your story, so I can help you. What do you need? Do you want me to give you a hotel? So I want you to tell America what you need and I will get it for you."

But the incident takes a dark turn as she says: "They're trafficking children."

An altercation ensues, knocking Lohan's camera askew, the Washington Post reports.

"I'm, like, so in shock right now. I'm just so scared," a teary Lohan then says while grabbing her cheek.

According to E! News, the ruckus has added to the worries of her family, upset that Lohan, who spends a lot of time in Dubai, has not dropped her partying ways.

She has opened a club on Mykonos in Greece and aims to roll out a show called Lohan Beach Club on MTV.