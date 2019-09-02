Warm reception for exhibition, book by Ku Hye-sun

SEOUL • South Korean actress Ku Hye-sun has received love from fans in her current bitter divorce dispute with husband Ahn Jae-hyun.

While commercial sponsors have dumped Ahn, 32, the public washing of dirty laundry has not affected Ku, 34.

Her recent art exhibition was a draw, with the actress donating the money to an animal charity.

In a post last week, she said the exhibition "has successfully come to an end".

"I'll deliver the 20 million won (S$22,935) proceeds so an organisation for pets can use it," she added, with her post accompanied by a photo with her dog.

Her book has also soared to the top of an e-book chart linked to an online bookstore.

Titled Tears Are Shaped Like Hearts, it is about a woman named Soju whose quirky charm attracts a man called Sang Shik.

The love story created a lot of buzz when the book was rolled out, with talk that Ku weaved in some of her real-life dating experiences.

In July, she said of the book: "It contains things like falling asleep on the steps in front of my boyfriend's house. It also has stories about my marriage as well as previous dating stories that are not about Ahn Jae-hyun.

"I'm most thankful because I don't think there would be any other husband who would be so calm about their wife releasing a love novel after marriage. I think he could've been really unhappy about it."

On Aug 18, she posted that her 2016 marriage with Ahn had lost its spark and that he wanted a divorce.

While she will not stand in his way, she said she is adamant that the split-up arrangements must not put her at a disadvantage.