Wanted: Local act to open the show for the Piano Guys in Singapore

SINGAPORE - YouTube stars The Piano Guys are looking for a local musician to open their upcoming show at The Star Theatre on Sep 25.

To help them find that home-grown talent, the concert's promoters LAMC Productions announced a contest where the winner will get to be the quartet's opening act.

Open to piano and string instrument players, contestants need to email a short video, no less than 45 seconds, of them performing to concerts@lamcproductions.com. According to LAMC, the shortlisted videos will be uploaded to their YouTube channel and The Piano Guys' team will then select the winner.

Besides playing a five to 10 minute set, the winner will also score a pair of tickets to the show and get to meet The Piano Guys after the show. The first and second runner-ups will also get to meet the YouTube musicians.

Famed for playing classical renditions of pop hits by the likes of Coldplay, Adele and OneRepublic, The Piano Guys' videos have collectively clocked over 1.5 billion views.

The quartet comprise American musicians Paul Anderson, Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt and Al Van der Beek. Anderson started the videos as a way to promote his piano store in Utah, and was inspired by a 2009 video of Schmidt and Nelson playing a classical mash-up of Taylor Swift's Love Story and Coldplay's Viva la Vida.

They last performed in Singapore at the same venue in 2015. Ticket for the upcoming show are priced from $98 to $178 and are sold through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).