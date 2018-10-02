Wanna One's label sorry for manager's violent act

SEOUL • Swing Entertainment, the label of Wanna One, has issued a formal apology for the action of the K-pop group's manager, after his violent act towards a fan sparked off a storm of criticism.

The incident took place last Friday when Wanna One members were on their way to music festival KCON 2018 Thailand, which was held over the weekend.

A video of the group's departure from an airport in Thailand captured a manager of Wanna One swearing and pushing a fan with excessive force.

The video went viral and drew criticism.

"The man pushing fans in the video is a manager of Wanna One and we deeply apologise for his overreaction," Swing Entertainment said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the manager would face disciplinary action.

Wanna One held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July and were part of the artist line-up in the HallyuPopFest last month. Some fans at the concert in July complained they were roughly handled by security staff.

The 11-member project band won the opportunity to perform together by placing atop the standings of the second season of reality TV competition Produce 101 last year.

Many of the members are due to return to their parent company to debut either as solo artists or join other groups, as they are set to split by the end of the year.

However, the band, which have put out award-winning albums, such as 1X1=1 (To Be One) and 1÷x=1 (Undivided), have become so popular that there have been multiple fan petitions for them to stay together as a group.

THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK